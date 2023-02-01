SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Valentine’s Day may not be for everyone, but Nicole Utley and Makenna Runnells believe this can be a holiday to celebrate love in all of it’s forms. The two started their interactive Valentines Museum last year, and it was a huge hit. Back and better than ever, they’re kicking off its opening this weekend.

The Valentine’s Museum is a great way to celebrate the month of love. Whether you want to bring your significant other, girlfriends, or just treat yourself to a fun night out, this is the place for you. There will be cute backdrops perfect for an Instagram photo, as well as fun exhibits with different themes. Guests can expect a 1 to 2 hours experience taking in the full interactive experience. You will walk out of the museum with a new sense of self love and appreciation for Valentine’s Day.

Some fun exhibits at the museum are:

The cuddle puddle: it’s a pile of stuffed shirts for people to dive into if they need a hug or cuddles.

Loving your body: an exhibit dedicated to learning to love yourself and your body

Funhouse of toxic relationships: it is what it sounds like with all the worst things and the red flags in your relationship all thrown into a circus like funhouse

Tickets for the museum are $15 at the door and online. There are limited time slots so buy them early to make sure you get a spot. For more information check out their website and social media. If you use the code: GOODTHINGSUTAH you will get 25% off at ValentinesMuseum.com.

