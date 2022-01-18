The personality test that reveals your love language

- On GTU this morning – Most personality tests make big promises. They say they just by looking at one picture they can figure out everything there is to know about you. I’m not making any such claims here today. What I am claiming is much more reasonable: that the first animal you spot in the image below will reveal which of the 5 love languages you’re most likely to speak. Tune in to see what the picture means, or click here for more: https://www.yourtango.com/self/animal-visual-personality-test-reveals-love-language
- Plus, when you fall in love, you’re not thinking about all the variables. You’re excited because the other person is putting in the effort and wants to hang out with you. Who wouldn’t be flattered by that? Obviously, you have some things in common or you wouldn’t have started dating them in the first place. But when it gets down to deep beliefs, you realize that you two are different. And those differences can only be put off for so long. Some people that don’t have such deep beliefs maybe won’t think it’s a big deal or won’t care. Some people cannot get offended and won’t let this ruin a relationship. But if you’re a passionate person and so are they — there are bound to be some conversations to be had. So what differences are deal breakers? Deena breaks it down for us.
- And he’s so good at keeping secrets! Andrew Garfield revealed that ex Emma Stone called him out after learning he lied about appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield, 38, revealed that Stone, 33, frequently reached out to him about the rumors he would return as Spider-Man in the most recent installment. “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” Garfield told “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Josh Horowitz in the Monday, January 17 episode. “She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know,'” the Oscar nominee continued, adding that he “kept the ruse going,” even with Stone, who starred alongside him as love interest Gwen Stacy in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel. “And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk!'”
- Finally, more bad news for Celine Dion fans: the singer’s North American tour dates for her Courage World Tour have been canceled. Last year, Dion postponed the launch of her new residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” That same issue is the reason why her tour dates — which were set to start March 9 in Denver and run through April 22 in Washington, D.C. — have now been scrapped. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” the Canadian superstar said in a statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”
At the end of the show – As temperatures drop outside, many families rely on portable space heaters to help keep toasty and warm in the winter. However, while they can provide cozy warmth in the chilly winter weather, space heaters are dangerous if used incorrectly. If you do use them to heat your home, experts advise that there are certain space heater tips and tricks you should keep in mind if you want to avoid making what can end up being a dangerous mistake.