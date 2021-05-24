The personal potential that there is more to your life

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Lavonne Wells came by to talk about the personal potential which is commonly seen as ‘the possibility of becoming something more. sometime shortly.’ Another way to look at personal potential would be…coming to self-realization there is more to your life. The self-realization maybe there are innate abilities, skills, and talents lying dormant within you, waiting to be expressed.

1. Believe there is more for you to learn.

2. Drop the need to be right/embrace humility.

3. Be willing to step out of your comfort zone/do the uncomfortable.

4. Persevere and cultivate laser focus on accomplishing the set goal and/or desire.

Find Lavonne online, FB, and IG.

$55 for a 30-minute private session