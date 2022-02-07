The perfect way to eat Superbowl chicken wings

Still looking for Superbowl snack ideas? Well, no need to look far. Chef Law aka SLC Wing King shares his favorite sample of wings for the big game. Law is a private chef who first got started back in his hometown, St. Louis Missouri. He started by making dishes for his friends. The word got around and Law decided to create his passion into a business.

There is a right and wrong way to eat a chicken wing. Chef Law expressed that many people don’t eat wings properly. In the wrong way, leftover meat on the bone becomes waste! Chef Law shares a tip of rolling the wing while you are eating it. This way makes it easier to get more meat off.

If you would like Chef Law to cater your event contact him on Instagram @cheflawscorner.

Contact: 385-421-0422