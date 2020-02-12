The perfect Valentines Bouquet!

Deena joined Kimber Wadsen, Harmons’ certified floral designer this morning to learn how to make one of their beautiful signature rose bouquets. The Harmons team has been hard at work since last Friday, having hired 100 extra employees, and ordered 150 thousand roses in order to make over 15 thousand bouquets, distributed to 19 Harmons locations just in time for Valentines! Whew!

Choose from a variety of flowers and arrangement styles, or go with a classic rose bouquet for $45! Home deliveries start today, so hop online at harmonsgrocery.com or call 801-857-8477. You can order up until the night before Valentines for guaranteed delivery! If your order is over $65, delivery is free, just put in “free delivery 65”.

Happy Valentines Day!

