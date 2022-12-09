SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Holidays are the perfect time for some sparkling wine! Brooke Martin, founder of Brooke Blend, taught us how to create the perfect blend of bubbly and sweet.

Champagne is a classy, luxury drink. No need to mix anything, but instead to enjoy the aroma pure in its perfection. Putting it in a wine glass instead of a flute, Martin said, helps bring out the aroma of the drink and brings up the class.

For a more affordable option, Martin offers sparkling wine. She said that, to elevate this, you can create a mimosa. With a two to one ratio of wine to orange juice. This is the perfect drink to adorn a lunch or dinner dish. Garnish with a strawberry or orange.

Prosecco is the next drink, mixed with cranberry juice and adorning the rim with frosting and sprinkles to keep it festive! Adding in some rosemary to enhance the smells and add a subtle taste to the mix creates the perfect holiday drink.

The last drink Martin showed is Cava and pomegranate. Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine, can be made into the perfect holiday drink by adding a splash of pomegranate juice and garnish with an orange slice.

Website: www.thebrookblend.com

Instagram: @thebrookblend