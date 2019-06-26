The perfect summer snacks

Are you searching for a super simple, fast, and healthy summer snack? Look no further. Ricci Sorensen shared 4 different recipes that you can whip up in no time. If you’re feeling fruity these will do more than just satisfy your cravings. Choose between frozen grapes, watermelon with lime, banana pops, or peach cobbler protein pops.

1. Frozen grapes

Pluck grapes off of the stems and freeze. Serve immediately because they are not the same after they thaw!



2. Watermelon with fresh squeezed lime

Cube watermelon and squeeze fresh lime over the top. Lightly toss.



3. Banana pops

Half bananas and insert Popsicle sticks. Lay them out on a sheet pan covered with parchment paper. Drizzle with chocolate, sprinkle with nuts, and use your imagination! Freeze. After they are frozen place them in a freezer bag for storage. These are much like Creamies (if your from Utah you know how great these are!)



4. Peach Cobbler Protein Pops

You will need a Popsicle mold. In a high speed blender, fill half way with frozen peaches, 1/2 banana, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, 3T of honey or maple syrup (or to taste), coconut milk or almond milk (fill half way up your peaches, 1/4 tsp. Cinnamon, BLEND until completely smooth. Fill Popsicle molds and freeze! This recipe can be easily adapted to sweeter or less sweet. You adjust for your taste.

