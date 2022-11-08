Who doesn’t love a heaping serving of stuffing on their holiday dinner plate? Chef Austin Buhler gave us a bonus treat by gracing us with the presence of the person who planted seeds in his culinary career, his mom. Amber Buhler stepped in front of the camera in the GTU kitchen to share her highly coveted stuffing recipe. This item has been a staple item in the Buhler household for decades and was the very thing that helped wake her kids up during the holidays. Chef Buhler say it is still is favorite recipe that his mother makes.

Ingredients:

Two loaves of white sandwich bread (approx. 2 1/2 pounds total)

3/4 Cup Butter

One bunch of celery, chopped

One large onion

2 1/2 tbsp Poultry seasoning

1/2 tsp black pepper

3/4-1 cup milk

Tear your bread and do not dry it out. In a pan, cook 3/4 cup of butter and sauté your onions and celery. Mrs. Buhler says not to spare any part of the celery and to use the entire thing. Sauté for about 10 min. Sprinkle your salt, pepper, poultry seasoning. When ready, scoop the entire contents of the pan and combine with the bread. Mrs. Buhler also like to soak the butter from pan with the bread used. After the ingredients are combined, add your cup of milk or any other savory liquid, including water. It will be very moist. Place your stuffing inside your turkey and if it does not all fit in the cavity, you can place it across the pan to double as a dressing. It will enhance the flavor.

