With Christmas right around the corner it’s important to get ready to stuff your stockings and we are joined by the co-founder of the toy testing sisters, Mel Craig. Stockings for our kids are one of the best holiday traditions and can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to begin. Mandy and Mel believe that the key to a successful stocking is to pick one or two specialty items and add your child’s favorite treats or drinks. Don’t waste your time or money on dollar store toys that will break quickly and end up in the trash. They found all these toys at local toy stores like Teton Toys. They have locations in Lehi, Orem, Riverton, and Farmington. If you mention “Toy testing sisters” at the checkout you will get 10% off.

The toys they recommend are:

Needohs: Needohs are the most fun sensory toy and come in a variety of textures, colors and shapes.

Calico Critters: These little critters are a hit in both our homes. They pair so well with every doll house, are simply adorable, and come in a variety of animals.

TOOBS (Safari LDT): These miniature animals are perfect for imaginative play.

Tangle: Tangles are an old toy reinvented and come in a variety of textures and colors. Perfect for fidgeting fingers.

Bears and the Bees: This card game from Grandpa Beck’s Games is a family game that will be enjoyed by a variety of ages.

Plus Plus: These miniature building toys are the perfect creative outlet for kids. Each tube comes with a building manual to use or explore a free build!

Sensory Rings: Fat Brain makes some of our favorite baby toys. These rings are magnetic and the perfect toy for little hands.



A few more toys we LOVE but not currently found at Teton Toys are:



Clixo: These magnetic building toys are perfect to construct different objects and fit perfectly into any stocking.

Cuddle and Kind: These heirloom quality dolls are hand knit and will be your child’s new favorite stuffed animal.

Mod Paint Sticks: Vibrant paint without the mess! These art mediums are one of our favorites because they are easy to hold, glide well, and are perfectly pigmented.



