SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The big yearly football game is coming up, and Adriana Hanzon from Fun, Love, and Family joined us to talk about the perfect savory and sweet snacks to make your party a touchdown!

Adriana brought several easy, cheap, and quick snacks that are perfect for your football party. One snack to spice up the table is a charcuterie board with the cheese, crackers, and salami made into the shape of a football, which is a fun and delicious way to make your snacks stand out! Different colored napkins to represent the flags are also a fun way to spice up your table decorations.

Another easy decorative snack Adriana made is football snack bags, and she did this by taking a brown lunch bag and sticking on address labels to make it look like a football, then filled it with chips and popcorn. For kids, she had “superbowl ring” and “coin toss” bowls with lollipop rings and chocolate gold coins to keep your little ones occupied while you cheer on your favorite players.

To make decorative desserts, she took pudding cups and drew on white lines to resemble a football. She also makes an easy football cake, by cutting a store-bought cake into the shape of a football and using white icing to draw lines on it. Adriana took many of her designs from Pinterest, and you find many more fun football party ideas on there.

You can find more of Adriana’s fun food ideas on her Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @funloveandfamily!