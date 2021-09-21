Salad concierge, Lisa Corrigan, joins Nicea in the kitchen today to create the perfect salad for fall. She’s here to prove that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make something delicious. This recipe combines figs, prosciutto, pistachios, goat cheese, and arugula with a honey cinnamon dressing to top it off. It’s such a yummy combo!
Fig Prosciutto Salad with Honey Cinnamon Dressing
Ingredients:
- Arugula
- Prosciutto
- Goat cheese
- Pistachios
- Figs
- 2 TBS olive oil
- 2 TBS balsamic vinegar
- 1 TBS honey
- Dash of cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
Mix it up in a salad bowl and enjoy!