Salad concierge, Lisa Corrigan, joins Nicea in the kitchen today to create the perfect salad for fall. She’s here to prove that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make something delicious. This recipe combines figs, prosciutto, pistachios, goat cheese, and arugula with a honey cinnamon dressing to top it off. It’s such a yummy combo!

Fig Prosciutto Salad with Honey Cinnamon Dressing

Ingredients:

Arugula

Prosciutto

Goat cheese

Pistachios

Figs

2 TBS olive oil

2 TBS balsamic vinegar

1 TBS honey

Dash of cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Mix it up in a salad bowl and enjoy!