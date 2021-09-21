The perfect salad for fall

Salad concierge, Lisa Corrigan, joins Nicea in the kitchen today to create the perfect salad for fall. She’s here to prove that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make something delicious. This recipe combines figs, prosciutto, pistachios, goat cheese, and arugula with a honey cinnamon dressing to top it off. It’s such a yummy combo! 

Fig Prosciutto Salad with Honey Cinnamon Dressing

Ingredients:

  • Arugula
  • Prosciutto
  • Goat cheese
  • Pistachios
  • Figs
  • 2 TBS olive oil
  • 2 TBS balsamic vinegar
  • 1 TBS honey
  • Dash of cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt

Mix it up in a salad bowl and enjoy! Be sure to follow her on Instagram for more recipes.  

