The perfect place to buy clothes for your child or grandchild

The owner of Darling Deer Baby Boutique, LouRae Castillo, came by to talk about her newly launched child boutique!



Castillo was inspired to start Darling Deer Baby Boutique because, like many working moms, she needed a career with flexibility because she did not want to miss her daughter’s milestones.

The boutique carries clothing from newborn to 6T sizes. They also sell a variety of accessories. She talks about their unique business model based on selling a combination of branded clothing, handmade items, and high-end items.



Darling Deer Boutique’s passion is finding affordable, quality clothing and selling all of the pieces you need to make a cute outfit for your child down to the socks.



The local business is also involved in a good cause, giving back through Utah’s Foster Care System! For every 10 outfits purchased, one is donated to Utah Foster Care. You can also send an outfit to a child by purchasing one from our website and writing “FOSTER CARE SYSTEM” in the promo section.



Free local delivery is available within the state of Utah for orders over $15. You can also visit their brick-and-mortar location, located inside the ROOM LOFT in Brigham City.

Darling Deer Baby Boutique will be launching its fall collection on October 15th. To get updates, follow their Instagram or enter your email on their website.