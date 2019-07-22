The perfect place for some family fun

It’s time for family fun! Deena Marie visited Allegiant Nonstop in Clearfield to check out all they have to offer.

Whether you want to play a round of bowling or even mini-golf, this place has you covered. Allegiant Nonstop also has a virtual ride simulator that feels as if you are on a rollercoaster. You don’t even need to go to an amusement park! Try out their laser tag, bumper cars, rock climbing, and even up and coming escape rooms. Don’t forget about the most popular attraction though. The go-carts are a must-do when visiting!

This place is great for all ages. Grab your toddlers and let them play in the Toddler Play Land. Children can play for free from July 24th through the end of August.

After all of the playing, you are bound to get hungry! Stop in at Allegiant’s Roundtrip Cafe to try their delicious pizza. Then, hydrate at their Soda Bar with 95 different kinds of soda!

This place is as fun as it looks! Grab your friends and family for your next party or gathering. You don’t want to miss out on the fun going on in Clearfield.

Go to playnonstop.com for more information.