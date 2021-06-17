The perfect oasis for you to have fun and relax

Whether you’re looking to play in the heat or escape it, we found the perfect oasis for you to check out. Tracey Welsh, General Manager at Red Mountain shared with us all of the amazing perks they have when lodging with them.

-With the importance of staying well – Red mountain now wishes to share its experiences will families through Labor Day.
-A great location in Greater Zion – next to Snow Canyon State Park – perfect for staying when you are visiting Tuacahn performances this summer.
-Private family adventures, such as rappelling, fitness yoga classes, and guided hikes are available
-Full-service resort – with time for Mom at the spa.

Red Mountain Resort
1275 E. Red Mountain Circle
Ivins, UT 84738

Reservations:
Resort: (877) 246-HIKE (4453)
Sagestone Spa & Salon: (435) 652-5736

Find more information online, IG, and FB.

