Randy Crane Joined the show today to share his secret to the perfect manicotti sleeves. His hack? Using oven-ready lasagna sheets instead of large pasta shells. See the recipe below!

Cheese filling and pasta:

3 cups part-skim ricotta cheese

4 ounces grated Parmesan cheese (about 2 cups)

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

¾ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons fresh basil chiffonade “ribbons”

16 no-boil lasagna sheets

*Prepared Tomato Sauce See Pasta Sauce Recipe

Directions:

Combine ricotta, 1 cup Parmesan, mozzarella, eggs, salt, pepper, and herbs in medium bowl; set aside. Pour 1 inch boiling water into 13 by 9-inch oven safe baking dish, then Add noodles one at a time. Let noodles soak until pliable, about 5 minutes, separating noodles with tip of sharp knife to prevent sticking. Remove noodles from water and place in single layer on clean kitchen towels; discard water in baking dish and dry baking dish. Spread bottom of baking dish evenly with 1 1/2 cups sauce. Using soup spoon, spread 1/4 cup cheese mixture evenly onto bottom three-quarters of each noodle (with short side facing you), leaving top quarter of noodle exposed. Roll into tube shape and arrange in a baking dish seam side down. Top evenly with remaining sauce, making certain that pasta is completely covered. Cover manicotti with aluminum foil. Bake until bubbling, about 40 minutes, Remove foil, adjust oven rack to uppermost position (about 6 inches from heating element), and heat broiler. Sprinkle manicotti evenly with remaining 1 cup Parmesan. Broil until cheese is spotty brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes, then serve. Enjoy.

