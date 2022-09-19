Randy Crane Joined the show today to share his secret to the perfect manicotti sleeves. His hack? Using oven-ready lasagna sheets instead of large pasta shells. See the recipe below!
Cheese filling and pasta:
- 3 cups part-skim ricotta cheese
- 4 ounces grated Parmesan cheese (about 2 cups)
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- ¾ teaspoon table salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil chiffonade “ribbons”
- 16 no-boil lasagna sheets
*Prepared Tomato Sauce See Pasta Sauce Recipe
Directions:
- Combine ricotta, 1 cup Parmesan, mozzarella, eggs, salt, pepper, and herbs in medium bowl; set aside.
- Pour 1 inch boiling water into 13 by 9-inch oven safe baking dish, then
- Add noodles one at a time.
- Let noodles soak until pliable, about 5 minutes, separating noodles with tip of sharp knife to prevent sticking.
- Remove noodles from water and place in single layer on clean kitchen towels; discard water in baking dish and dry baking dish.
- Spread bottom of baking dish evenly with 1 1/2 cups sauce.
- Using soup spoon, spread 1/4 cup cheese mixture evenly onto bottom three-quarters of each noodle (with short side facing you), leaving top quarter of noodle exposed.
- Roll into tube shape and arrange in a baking dish seam side down.
- Top evenly with remaining sauce, making certain that pasta is completely covered.
- Cover manicotti with aluminum foil.
- Bake until bubbling, about 40 minutes,
- Remove foil, adjust oven rack to uppermost position (about 6 inches from heating element), and heat broiler.
- Sprinkle manicotti evenly with remaining 1 cup Parmesan.
- Broil until cheese is spotty brown, 4 to 6 minutes.
- Cool for 15 minutes, then serve.
- Enjoy.
