The perfect gift for your furry friends has been created by Paige Peterson. Puppy bandannas, leashes, waste bags, paw balm and stockings are available at her shop. With a hyper-pup-proof design, these bandannas will not fall off and get lost.

Peterson created her business during COVID, wanting to learn how to sew and make some extra money.

Made for Moose has all the perfect gifts for your pups!

Use the code “GTU10” for 10% off!

Website: https://madeformoose.com/

Instagram: @made_for_moose