The perfect gift for your little hair stylists at home

If you have a little one at home who loves to create hair styles on their dolls, My Salon Doll will take their experience and imagination to a new level!

Amber Weller joined us to show the features of the dolls with real hair. That’s right, real human hair! That means no more tugging on and getting the brush stuck in mom’s hair.

My Salon Doll allows for little hands to do anything they want to the doll’s hair, which includes using hot tools. From learning how to care for hair to learning new styles, this doll will definitely top the Christmas list.

Weller said these days, she feels children are asking for electronics at very early ages, which limits opportunities for imaginary play. That’s why she said My Salon Doll is such a wonderful toy, because it captivates your child’s attention and imagination.

From mini curling and flat irons, to a blow dryer and salon chair, My Salon Doll offers a variety of accessories. The dolls themselves also vary in hair and skin color and each have a unique outfit and name to fit their ‘personality.’

Visit shop.mysalondoll.com to see the selection of dolls and accessories.

This story includes sponsored content.