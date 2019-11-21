Breaking News
The perfect gift for moms

Good Things Utah
From your mom, to your mother-in-law and all the other mothers in your life, gift buying can be stressful. But don’t worry this year! Amy Clark from Swoon Club gave us a preview of gifts to give our mothers and mother-in-laws this year. If you haven’t done your shopping yet these are perfect for you.

Zara Perfume

Madewell Cardigan

Pura Fragrance System

Charcuterie BoardSavor Book

23 and Me Kit

Barefoot Dreams Blanket

For more gift ideas you can visit their website swoonclub.com and follow them on Instagram @swoonclub

