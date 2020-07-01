The perfect game for backyard family fun

Are you tired of reaching into the game closet for the same old thing? Look what we found – Bean Bag Bucketz is the newest trend in outdoor social gaming! This ultimate game can be played anywhere, even on our GTU set. The object of the game is for each team to get their bean bags into the bucketz, worth various points based on skill needed, and the first to 21 wins! Plus, it’s portable, lightweight and durable and easy to take with you to the beach, tailgating, partying, camping, college campus, backyard or anywhere else you feel like tossing. Each game comes complete with stand, bucketz, bean bags and a carry bag.

It comes with:

7 Bucketz

16 Bean Bags (8 Blue/Stars, 8 Red/Stripes)

High-quality nylon bag

Game instructions included

Fun for all ages

$59.99 – Exclusive to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s