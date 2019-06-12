The Perfect Fathers Day gifts

Father’s Day is this weekend and if you haven’t bought your dad a gift yet and need last minute ideas, Amy Clark from Swoon Club has got you covered!
Here are the gifts she recommends for all of the dads out there:
- Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker
- Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
- Blue Cooler
- Hypervolt
- I Wrote a Book About You
- Lululemon ABC Pants
- Sanuk Men’s Sandals
- Nomatic Bags
- Portable Car Battery Charger
- Travis Matthews
- 8-in-1 Multipurpose Tool
- Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag
- Ander Wallets
- Rhone Swim
You can also get two great deals on swoonclub.com. Use code ‘SWOON’ to get a free blue steel flip top flask with a Blue Cooler purchase. Use code ‘FATHERS15’ for 15% off The Nomatic Bag. And visit Instagram: @swoonclub for more information.