The Perfect Fathers Day gifts

Father’s Day is this weekend and if you haven’t bought your dad a gift yet and need last minute ideas, Amy Clark from Swoon Club has got you covered!

Here are the gifts she recommends for all of the dads out there:

  1.  Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker
  2.  Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
  3.  Blue Cooler
  4.  Hypervolt
  5.  I Wrote a Book About You
  6.  Lululemon ABC Pants
  7.  Sanuk Men’s Sandals
  8.  Nomatic Bags
  9.  Portable Car Battery Charger
  10.  Travis Matthews
  11.  8-in-1 Multipurpose Tool
  12.  Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag
  13.  Ander Wallets
  14.  Rhone Swim

You can also get two great deals on swoonclub.com. Use code ‘SWOON’ to get a free blue steel flip top flask with a Blue Cooler purchase. Use code ‘FATHERS15’ for 15% off The Nomatic Bag. And visit Instagram: @swoonclub for more information.

