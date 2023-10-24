GTU Chef Lindy Davies came in and cooked up some delicious apple cider cupcakes which are delicious and easy! Perfect for any fall parties.
Apple Cider Cupcakes
Ingredients:
For the Cake:
- 1 box of yellow cake mix
- 1 cup of apple cider NOT apple juice
- 1/2 cup of cinnamon apple sauce
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp of brown sugar
- 1 tsp of vanilla
For the cinnamon sugar topping:
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- 2 Tbsp of cinnamon
- 1/4 cup of melted butter (do not mix with the sugar & cinnamon)
For the glaze:
- 1 1/2 cup of powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup of apple cider
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the dry cake mix, apple cider, apple sauce, and eggs
- Add in the cinnamon, brown sugar and vanilla to the cake batter & mix.
- Pour into a well-greased mini-muffin pan. Fill them just short of the top of the muffin tin. Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes. Set aside for them to cool.
- While the cupcakes are cooling make the cinnamon sugar & glaze.
- In a bowl mix the cinnamon & sugar. In another bowl, melt the butter.
- For the glaze, whisk the powdered sugar with the apple cider in a small bowl.
- Dip the tops of the cupcakes generously into the melted butter and then dip them into the cinnamon sugar.
- Drizzle the glaze on top of the cupcakes & Enjoy!!
Instagram: @lindy_davies