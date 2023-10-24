GTU Chef Lindy Davies came in and cooked up some delicious apple cider cupcakes which are delicious and easy! Perfect for any fall parties.

Apple Cider Cupcakes 

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

  • 1 box of yellow cake mix
  • 1 cup of apple cider NOT apple juice 
  • 1/2 cup of cinnamon apple sauce
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 tsp of cinnamon 
  • 1 Tbsp of brown sugar
  • 1 tsp of vanilla 

For the cinnamon sugar topping:

  • 1/4 cup of sugar
  • 2 Tbsp of cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup of melted butter (do not mix with the sugar & cinnamon)

For the glaze:

  • 1 1/2 cup of powdered sugar 
  • 1/4 cup of apple cider 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 
  2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the dry cake mix, apple cider, apple sauce, and eggs  
  3. Add in the cinnamon, brown sugar and vanilla to the cake batter & mix. 
  4.  Pour into a well-greased mini-muffin pan. Fill them just short of the top of the muffin tin. Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes.  Set aside for them to cool.
  5. While the cupcakes are cooling make the cinnamon sugar & glaze. 
  6. In a bowl mix the cinnamon & sugar. In another bowl, melt the butter.
  7. For the glaze, whisk the powdered sugar with the apple cider in a small bowl. 
  8. Dip the tops of the cupcakes generously into the melted butter and then dip them into the cinnamon sugar. 
  9. Drizzle the glaze on top of the cupcakes & Enjoy!!

