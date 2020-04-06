The perfect DIY wreath for Easter!

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Sage Roberts, independent Chalk Couture designer, joined us today to get us into the Easter spirit. She showed us how easy it is to make a cute and simple “bunny butt” to keep us laughing, lighthearted, and enjoying the holiday this year. Using a buffalo plaid transfer, and reusable chalk paste, she was quick as a bunny in getting the pattern onto the surface. The paste dries hard, yet it’s easy to remove. Best of all, it can be used on any surface at all. With a water base, this project is fast drying, requiring you to work quickly. Sage assures us any level of experience can handle this one!

Next, a transfer is applied to the bunny with a quick peel and stick. The paste comes next, and Sage tells us if we don’t like the color, we can have a do-over simply by wiping it off with water. Finishing up the details is a simple process, and you’re left with a darling decoration for next weekend.

Great for kids to do as well, let’s find joy where we can in these uncertain times, and creating always brings a smile!

More at chalkcouture.com
And instagram: @vintage_charm_creations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors