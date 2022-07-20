Summer is in full swing and camping season is upon us. Looking for a classic campfire dish the whole family will love? We went outside with the Dutch Oven Daddy for a recipe that is sure to have you craving for more.

Ned Adams, known on social media as the Dutch Oven Daddy is a wiz with dutch oven recipes. He started off about seven years ago and faced many difficulties, but through a lot of practice he learned the best recipes. He demonstrated how to make one of his favorite campfire desserts, a peach dump cake. You do not have to be a camper to make dutch oven recipes, you can make them anytime and anywhere. Adams brought what is referred to as a bean pot which is lifted slightly for the charcoal to lay underneath. The first step to this amazing recipe is to pour two cans of peaches, juice and all, into the pot. Then, you will take your cake mix and evenly spread it around the pan. To follow, you will place butter evenly around the top of your cake mix and as much cinnamon as you desire. Finally, add the special ingredient, lemon-lime soda. You want to be sure that all of the cake is covered in order to avoid the dry and uncooked cake mix. Place the pot on top of the preheated charcoal and place pieces around the rim of the lid. It should take 30-45 minutes to cook, however it is important to be aware of the elevation and weather elements when camping.

