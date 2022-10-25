The perfect date idea comes to the show! McCall Hopkins and Kajsia Belingheri shared their cupcake wars date idea.

The Average Daters is an event space for couples, friends or anything else. For this event, the groups will be given 24 cupcakes for a cupcake decorating contest! Prizes for winners include a vacation package, Stanley cups and more.

The Average Daters, ran by Hopkins, spotlights all the fun date ideas in Utah. Why go on a dinner date when you could do something fun?

The Chocolate Dessert Cafe run by Belingheri serves desserts and offers a unique experience. Everyone is welcome.

Go to The Average Daters website to find out more about their upcoming event on Thursday, November 3 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Barteli Reception Hall in Orem. A single ticket gets two people in!

Website: www.theaveragedaters.com

www.thechocolate.cafe

Instagram @theaveragedaters

@thechocodc