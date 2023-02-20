SALT LAKE CITY, UT — (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – If you are looking for the perfect cinnamon roll and you want to make them at home, then we have the recipe and business to help. Sunshine Buns are a family-owned business that has PERFECTED the cinnamon roll. Sunshine Buns was created from a 30-year-old tried and true recipe. They are delicious and soft, with the perfect amount of icing on each bite. The frosting just has a hint of coconut to bring in the summer vibe.

Today we are joined by Kass Martin and Chrisi Hammer, co-owners of Sunshine Buns, to talk about their business and what makes them great. Sunshine buns mix your favorite flavors to make a cinnamon roll with a taste of coconut. This gives a beachy feel, making them the perfect addition to your breakfast this upcoming warm season. The nice thing is that they deliver delicious buns right to your door. Meaning you can have a lazy morning and still get your fix of a delicious breakfast. They also have a brand new store front.

If you want to make a dozen of these gooey cinnamon rolls at home, here is the recipe:

Ingredients

Rolls:

1 tablespoon yeast

1 cup water (warm)

1 egg

1/3 c oil

3 cups of flour

1/3 c sugar

1 tsp salt

Icing:

6 cups of powdered sugar

4 tablespoons margarine

6 tablespoons milk

Directions

Combine and knead in mixer using a dough hook. Knead for a few minutes on the counter. Place dough in bowl until double in size.

Remove dough from bowl, roll out into an 18 inch long and 15-inch-wide rectangle. Spread over it 1/4 margarine mixed with a cinnamon/sugar mix. 1/4 c cinnamon and 1 c of sugar. Roll the dough jelly roll style and cut into 12 – 1 1/2-inch slices. Place on cookie sheet and let rise another hour. Bake at 350 for 20 min or until golden brown.

Once cooled cover in frosting.

Best when served warm

For more information on where to get these rolls and their business check out their social media and website. Plus, they have a promotion right now for viewers to use the code: deliveryfree2 to get free delivery to customers.