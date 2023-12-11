SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Chimichurri is a vibrant and flavorful sauce from Argentina, typically used as a marinade or condiment for grilled meat. Chef Randy Crane from @greatfoodfyi joined us in the kitchen with an easy-to-follow recipe for the Perfect Chimichurri Sauce.

Ingredients:

        1.      1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, tightly packed
        2.      3-4 cloves of garlic, minced
        3.      2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves (or 2 teaspoons dried oregano)
        4.      1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
        5.      2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
        6.      1/2 teaspoon sea salt
        7.      1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
        8.      1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

Instructions:

        1.      Chop the Parsley: Finely chop the parsley. For the best texture, avoid using a food processor and chop by hand.
        2.      Mix Ingredients: In a bowl, combine the chopped parsley, minced garlic, and oregano.
        3.      Add Liquids: Add the olive oil and red wine vinegar to the herb mixture. Stir to combine.
        4.      Season: Season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes if using. Mix well.
        5.      Let It Rest: Allow the sauce to sit for at least 5-10 minutes to release all the flavors. For best results, let it sit for more than 2 hours, if time allows.
        6.      Serve or Store: Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. The sauce will intensify in flavor over time.

Tips:

        •       Use fresh ingredients for the best flavor.
        •       Adjust the seasoning and acidity according to taste.
        •       Chimichurri can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks.

Enjoy your chimichurri sauce with grilled steaks, chicken, or even as a dressing for vegetables!