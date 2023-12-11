SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Chimichurri is a vibrant and flavorful sauce from Argentina, typically used as a marinade or condiment for grilled meat. Chef Randy Crane from @greatfoodfyi joined us in the kitchen with an easy-to-follow recipe for the Perfect Chimichurri Sauce.

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, tightly packed

2. 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

3. 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves (or 2 teaspoons dried oregano)

4. 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

5. 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

6. 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

7. 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8. 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

Instructions:

1. Chop the Parsley: Finely chop the parsley. For the best texture, avoid using a food processor and chop by hand.

2. Mix Ingredients: In a bowl, combine the chopped parsley, minced garlic, and oregano.

3. Add Liquids: Add the olive oil and red wine vinegar to the herb mixture. Stir to combine.

4. Season: Season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes if using. Mix well.

5. Let It Rest: Allow the sauce to sit for at least 5-10 minutes to release all the flavors. For best results, let it sit for more than 2 hours, if time allows.

6. Serve or Store: Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. The sauce will intensify in flavor over time.

Tips:

• Use fresh ingredients for the best flavor.

• Adjust the seasoning and acidity according to taste.

• Chimichurri can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks.

Enjoy your chimichurri sauce with grilled steaks, chicken, or even as a dressing for vegetables!