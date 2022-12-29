Brian McOmie from Your Favorite Bartender was back on the show to share the ideal NYE cocktail and mocktail! Ever tried a French 75? We love an option with bubbles to ring in a brand new year as much as we love having beverage options for everyone. Find the recipes below for skinny, alcoholic and non-alcoholic!
French 75
1 oz Gin
1/2 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
3 oz champagne
Lemon twist garnish
Skinny French 75
1 oz Gin
1/2 ounce Your Favorite Bartender 65 Roses Craft Syrup
3 oz Champagne or Prosecco
Lemon twist garnish
Mocktail
4 oz Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider
1/2 oz Your Favorite Bartender 65 Roses Craft Syrup
Lemon Twist garnish
www.yourfavoritebartender.org
Instagram: @yourfavoritebartenderco