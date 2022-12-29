Brian McOmie from Your Favorite Bartender was back on the show to share the ideal NYE cocktail and mocktail! Ever tried a French 75? We love an option with bubbles to ring in a brand new year as much as we love having beverage options for everyone. Find the recipes below for skinny, alcoholic and non-alcoholic!



French 75

1 oz Gin

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

3 oz champagne

Lemon twist garnish

Skinny French 75

1 oz Gin

1/2 ounce Your Favorite Bartender 65 Roses Craft Syrup

3 oz Champagne or Prosecco

Lemon twist garnish

Mocktail

4 oz Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider

1/2 oz Your Favorite Bartender 65 Roses Craft Syrup

Lemon Twist garnish

www.yourfavoritebartender.org

Instagram: @yourfavoritebartenderco