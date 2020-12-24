The perfect Breakfast for Christmas Morning

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chef Casey from Harmon’s show’s Surae on The Good things Utah the perfect Breakfast that the whole family is going to love on Christmas Morning – Holiday Spiced Waffles with Eggnog Syrup.

Spiced Waffle Ingredients:

2 cups flour (can use half whole wheat flour)

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

2 eggs

1 ½ cup eggnog

½ cup melted butter (can use oil)

3 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tbsp almond or vanilla extract

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Set aside.

In another medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, eggnog, melted butter, maple syrup and extract until smooth and well combined.

Next, fold the liquid into the dry ingredients just until combined.

Heat waffle iron and pour the recommended volume of batter in the iron according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Cook until golden and crispy on the outside.

Serves 4 to 6 * Prep time: 8 minutes * Cook time: 12 minutes

Eggnog Syrup

1 cup butter

1 cups of sugar

1 cup eggnog

1 teaspoon vanilla

Heat butter, sugar, and eggnog in a saucepan over medium heat until the mixture starts to boil. Turn down to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Serves 6 to 8 * Prep time 5 minutes * Cook time 10 minutes

Recipe By Chef Casey Bowthorpe. Find him on Instagram.

Print the recipe to file away at home and head on over to Harmon’s website for all your ingredients.

