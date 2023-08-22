Maren and Dallin Droubay are the owners of Park Packs, which they describe as a magical family business with a purpose. Because their family visits Disneyland at least one a month, they created a family business with the help of their kids to come up with the perfect children’s belt bags that are designed for all of the messy, fun exploring kids do at the theme park!

Their kids helped design the bags and the collectible pins that go with them. They are even waterproof, with every detail in mind for spending a day at Disneyland with your little ones.

Because Maren is a mama with MS, a portion of all sales to MS research. Use code GOODTHINGSUTAH for 15% off your order Purchase them at www.getparkpacks.com

The talented couple also share Disneyland travel tips for families on Instagram page @happiestkidsonearth and even wanted to share a few pro tips:

1. Utilize early mornings and late evenings with your kids. The park is empty and you will get a lot of personal moments with the characters to yourself!

2. Don’t forget to take advantage of child-friendly features in the park like Rider Switch, Baby Care Centers, and Mobile Ordering!

3. Take it slow! You don’t have to ride everything! Most of the most magical memories with your kids will be made during the small, unplanned moments where you just enjoy the environment!