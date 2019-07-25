The perfect back to school shopping destination

July is almost over and it is time to think about going back to school! Laurie Smalling Letts, Senior Director at Walmart, joined us on the show to talk about back to school shopping at Walmart.

Walmart is the destination for all of the essentials. Whether you are looking for basic supplies, the latest trends, or the best deals on tech and dorm accessories, they have everything on your list.

Back-to-school season can be busy for families, which is why Walmart offers convenient ways for customers to shop. The back-to-class merchandise is available to shop in Walmart stores, on Walmart.com, and through the Walmart mobile app. They also have Pickup Today, Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery, Order and Hold, and Premium Delivery.

Along with having everything you need, Walmart works to give back to those in need. Don’t miss some of their upcoming events. There will be a Stuff the Bus Drive on Saturday, July 27th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This drive will provide over 6,000 elementary school students with backpacks stuffed with school supplies. It will provide school supplies to more than 12,000 students total including K-12 students. It will also serve over 30 community schools and centers by using over 400 volunteers to make this event a success.

You can drop off school supply donations at the following Walmart locations:

350 Hope Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 4627 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 5675 W 6200 S, West Valley City, UT 84118 7250 Union Park Ave, Midvale, UT 84047

Supplies Needed:

Pocket folders

Spiral notebooks (wide or college ruled)

Crayons (boxes of 16 or 24)

Markers (packs of 8, 10 or 12)

Pens

Pencils

Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Erasers

Along with the Stuff the Bus Drive there will be a Salvation Army Drive. On Saturday, August 3rd, customers who visit a participating Walmart store are welcome to donate basic school supplies to be given to local students. The event will take place at numerous Walmart locations across Utah from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Head over to your nearest Walmart and start shopping. For more information go to walmart.com.

This story includes sponsored content.