The Paris 2024 logo looks like who?

- On the first hour of GTU this morning – She’s back! Simone Biles didn’t want her Olympics, and perhaps her career, to end with her in the stands and not on the competition floor. It couldn’t end that way, after all, considering everything she had sacrificed to make it to these Tokyo Games. She suffered through years of self doubt as a sexual abuse survivor after realizing that Lawrence G. Nassar, the longtime United States national team doctor, had molested her. And she had endured a whole extra year of training on aching muscles and painful ankles and dealing with U.S.A. Gymnastics, the entity that enabled her abuse. As the face of her sport and of Team U.S.A., Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, needed to challenge herself one more time. Not for everyone else or their expectations. For herself.
- Plus, we’re only about halfway through the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but some folks are already looking ahead to 2024. The logo for the Paris 2024 games had made the rounds in recent days, and people can’t help but point out that it bears a striking resemblance to someone we all know and don’t necessarily love: a Karen. Yes, that kind of Karen. We’ll show you what it looks like!
At the end of the show, a recent study published in Cell Reports looked at the effects of eating protein-heavy meals for breakfast rather than later in the day. Researchers found that older women who ate more protein in the morning experienced an increase in muscle mass and better grip strength over time. The study authors had similar results with mice who were fed an 8.5 percent protein breakfast for two weeks: They showed a 17 percent increase in muscle growth compared to ones fed an 11.5 percent protein dinner. So load up on those eggs, yogurt and protein powder for breakfast!