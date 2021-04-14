The pandemic is winding down, so how often should you get your hair cut?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Now that businesses are opening back up and we are headed back to the salon, how often should you be cutting your hair? Some people love getting haircuts and other people just don’t so knowing how often you should get your hair cut can help you plan accordingly. The frequency of your salon visits can be motivated by wanting a certain style, saying goodbye to split ends, maintaining your color or achieving hair wellness. It can depend on hair types, personal preferences, damage and existing treatments you’ve had. Surae walks us through it all so you can figure out exactly when to schedule your next appointment.
- Plus, you have to see the sweetest video of the day that we found on TikTok. Little Worthy Rigelsky was born with Down syndrome. She was adopted from China when she was 5 years old and immediately bonded with her big sister Kalista Hesch. Worthy loves to do her sister’s hair and makeup, and now they are capturing hearts all over the world, racking up nearly 1 million followers on the social media platform!
- And the dog that only a mother could love? We introduce you to Prancer: a chihuahua from New Jersey and he has a lot of strong feelings. Most of them are not good. Since coming into her life “obese, wearing a cashmere sweater, with a bacon egg n cheese stuffed in his crate with him,” Tyfanee Fortuna and her family have been fostering Prancer for six months, but the time has come for Fortuna to really put the pedal to the metal on her hunt for his forever home – a task which has proved difficult for a number of reasons. In her now-viral Facebook post, Fortuna describes Prancer and what living with Prancer is like in vivid, brutally honest detail, after writing a number of drafts to try and make him sound “palatable”. We’ll show you what made her post go viral.
- And at the end of the show, Reagan shares part two of life hacks around the house. Who knew you could use potato chips to start a fire? We’ll show you what else she discovered! Hope you join us for GTU Hour 2 on a Wednesday morning.