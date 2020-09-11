The pandemic has even changed September 11th remembrance ceremonies

Crescent Senior Living is the intersection where luxury, family-friendly, home, and comfort meet. Crescent Senior Living has been open for just over a year. It’s beautiful inside and out with a caring and professional staff. They understand that making the transition to a senior living community can feel a bit overwhelming, so they’ve designed their housing units to feel like home as much as possible. The apartments at Crescent Senior Living Community offer more than just housing. They provide privacy and a place to store personal treasures that mean the world to our residents. Available apartments include studios and 2 bedroom apartments. Other amenities include:

It’s also conveniently located near several Salt Lake County hospitals, high-end restaurants, shopping centers, local parks, and musical theatres. Besides excellent basic services, they also provide assisted living as well as memory care.