The pandemic has created a new generation of backyard gardeners

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Backyard gardeners this is for you – growing your own produce in your garden is a simple way to ensure you always have fresh, delicious fruits and vegetables at your fingertips. Another benefit associated with starting our own backyard garden? You can save money at the grocery store. According to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tower Garden, 65 percent of people started their own gardens during this past year; out of this group of survey participants, 75 percent noted that it’s their new hobby, 86 percent have eaten their food, and 39 percent saved money on produce because they now have to buy less. The gardening-centric survey found that most participants are sticking to this hobby for a number of reasons. Out of the 2,000 respondents, two in three believe that you can have greater control and understand on where your food is sourced when you grow it at home.
- Plus, a new trending HBO series, The White Lotus, has much of the Internet now discussing cringey habits that people do at hotels. Though The White Lotus was a satire, its caricatures were based on real things people do. Even those that consider themselves good humans. So listen up. Here are the most annoying things hotel guests do, courtesy of The White Lotus. To read the entire article click here: https://www.dmarge.com/2021/09/the-white-lotus-hotel-etiquette.html
- And breaking Bachelor news, after opening up about his sexuality and coming out as gay in April, a Bachelor alum appears to have updated his relationship status from single to taken. A source confirms to E! News that Colton Underwood is currently enjoying a romantic Hawaiian getaway with political strategist Jordan C. Brown. Multiple outlets, including TMZ, who first reported the news, had previously confirmed the identity of Colton’s mystery man was Jordan. According to an insider, the dynamic duo looked “very coupled up” and were spotted holding hands during their beachy trip in Maui at the Four Seasons Hotel.
- Finally, a Chicago coffee shop that focuses on mental health wants to make sure its customers have a place to “talk about hard stuff.” Christopher LeMark, the founder of “Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health,” has dealt with trauma for much of his life after being “abandoned and abused for a span of 12 years.” LeMark said that he didn’t know either of his parents and struggled with “a lot of complications,” including “physical, mental and emotional abuse” for 30 years of his life. In 2018, that trauma caught up to him, and he “started crying uncontrollably” in a Starbucks in Chicago’s Southside neighborhood. “I just couldn’t stop … So I went to therapy,” LeMark, a hip-hop artist and performer, told TODAY’s Carson Daly. “After some challenging sessions, my therapist sat up in his seat and he said ‘It wasn’t your fault you were abused.’ And now, for the first time, I heard it. I had been feeling like it was my fault, because that’s what happens. It’s so much shame that comes with being abused.”
- And at the end of the show – do you have trouble falling asleep at night? There is a military method that soldiers swear by, and maybe it will work for you! Nicea explains how to “train” yourself to fall asleep faster. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.