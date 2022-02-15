The Oscars get not one host but three and phrases that make you sound immature

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The 94th Academy Awards will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts. “Good Morning America” revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” Hall, Schumer and Sykes said via a press release. The trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed the 2018 ceremony. The Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
- Plus, the Los Angeles Rams used a simple rule of psychology to win the Super Bowl. It’s a lesson in emotional intelligence. Call it soft if you want, but the Los Angeles Rams just proved positive psychology works. Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI to become the newly crowned NFL champions. In post-game interviews, Rams players and coaches shared their thoughts on what they believed contributed to their championship season. You heard familiar phrases like “I knew this was a special team,” and “we trusted one another to go out there and get it done.”
- And let us set the Valentine’s evening mood: the candles are glowing softly, and you’re holding hands with your sweetheart across the table. As the waiter strides over to take your order, you may feel like everything’s coming up roses for your relationship. But beware. While dinner for two at a romantic restaurant may seem like the best possible way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, professional chefs say there are dangers awaiting the unsuspecting diner ― ones that could upend what’s supposed to be the most amorous night of the year. Nicea tells us what to avoid for next year if you want the night to turn out right!
- At the end of the show, fairly or not, people judge you for how you speak just as much as they do for what you say. Brilliant and hard-working as you may be, if your way of speaking comes across as immature or scattered, then people, especially your bosses and co-workers, will probably have a hard time taking you seriously. A public speaking coach shares immature phrases to avoid! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.