The original soft caramel corn, Gary’s Caramel Corn is delicious!

Gary’s Caramel Corn is back on the show today after their first appearance, ten years ago! They saved their first photo with us and we put it on the air, take a look at these baby hosts! Talk about a flashback Friday.

This tasty treat is made in Pleasant Grove, and purchased both online, and at many stores through Utah and our surrounding states. Find the sweet treat at Macey’s, Dicks, Dan’s, Ream’s, Stoke’s, Smith & Edward’s, Holiday Oil, Orson Gygi’s, Meier’s Meats & Fine Foods, Danie’s Summit Lodge, 7-11, Pirate O’s, The Creamery in Beaver, and more!

Gary’s Caramel Corn has been in business for nearly 28 years! The recipe started as a fun family treat, and is the “original” soft caramel corn. They pop, cook, and package the caramel popcorn by hand, for quality and freshness. Most orders ship in 1-3 days.

Gary’s has a special offer of 10% off to all viewers, now until May 30th! Just enter code CORN10% at check out online, or call 801-785-9887. Mention Good Things Utah to get the discount by phone. Orders can also be picked up by appointment only. Customers can call Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm to place orders, or for more information.

Place your order today, and help keep Gary’s Caramel Corn thriving! garyscaramelcorn.com