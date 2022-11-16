SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Utah’s original mini donut truck takes on the town with their kabobs! With three mini donuts on a stick, the donut kabobs come in several different flavors such as animal cookie, strawberry banana, cinnamon sugar and glaze, maple and bacon and so many more. Donut Kabobs, owned by Tyler Sill, is a truck you don’t want to miss out on. One bite and you will be in love!

This company caters weddings with their trailer, and you can find them around town in the truck. They have done company parties, birthdays and more. Every donut is freshly cooked in the truck, perfect to warm up your day.

For viewers and the holiday season, the truck is offering catering at the low price of $499 for groups over 100 people. Call or text their number to reserve through January 1!

Facebook: @donutkabobs

Instagram: @donutkabobs

Website: https://donutkabobs.com/