Since the show’s begininning in 2002, GTU has featured a variety of musical guests, but the first ever was performer, Joslyn Poole. She entertained the audience with her smooth voice from start to finish. Since that first performance many years ago, she has grown her band tremendously. Watch the video for a special performance of an original song called, “Don’t Leave”.

If you want to listen to this song or any other songs, they are on all streaming platforms.