Ingredients:

  • 1 c mashed bananas (about 3 bananas)
  • 1 c sour cream or Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 c margarine
  • 1 1/3 c white sugar
  • 2 c all-purpose flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour one (9×13 inch) pan or two (7x 3inch) loaf pans.
  2. Combine bananas and sour cream. Set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stire in the vanilla and banana mixture.
  4. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; stir into banana mixture.
  5. Dust bottom and sides of pans with cinnamon and sugar after spraying with pam.
  6. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan or pans.
  7. Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.