Ingredients:
- 1 c mashed bananas (about 3 bananas)
- 1 c sour cream or Greek yogurt
- 1/4 c margarine
- 1 1/3 c white sugar
- 2 c all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour one (9×13 inch) pan or two (7x 3inch) loaf pans.
- Combine bananas and sour cream. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stire in the vanilla and banana mixture.
- Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; stir into banana mixture.
- Dust bottom and sides of pans with cinnamon and sugar after spraying with pam.
- Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan or pans.
- Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.