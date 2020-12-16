Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Angela H. Brown, Craft Lake City Executive Director shared a fabulous display of local gift ideas with us today! Support local makers, find one-of-a-kind gifts, and gather safely in a virtual winter wonderland at the Online Second Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market!



Craft Lake City is thrilled to offer a festive, contact-free holiday shopping experience through the Online Second Annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market through Mon., Jan. 4 at craftlakecity.com.

Designed for guests of all technology comfort levels, the online market showcases locally-made products by nearly 40 Utah-based artisans through online maker profiles. Shoppers can browse artisan products, company descriptions, social media sites and videos in a traditional online shopping experience.

Craft Lake City is presenting holly, jolly Virtual Meetups on Fri., Dec. 11 and Fri., Dec. 18 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. to capture the in-person market dynamic from the safety of home. Virtual Meetup attendees can gather virtually with friends and family, interact directly with local makers, and complete their holiday shopping as avatars in immersive, virtual winter wonder-worlds.



Craft Lake City put together a December Gift Guide to help you find unique, handmade gifts for everyone on your list!

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.









