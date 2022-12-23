We love when The Showroom SLC ladies stop by! We had to see what was new for NYE, and since the shop is always getting new inventory, we knew they’d bring the sparkle and shine. Sisters Jilane Bodily, manager, and Kim Delgrosso of Center Stage Dance Studio brought the shimmer and the glam!

Have fun in the Draper boutique trying on dresses with the wonderful crew who will zip you up, and suggest what to try on. Bring your girl crew if you’d like and make an experience out of it! The shop is both luxurious and inviting. There are dresses for little girls up through adults, ranging in size 00 – 20.

When you rent one of The Showroom’s affordable gowns, it’s yours for a week. No need to dry clean, as they take care of it for you. Expect one stop shopping with not only a dress, but heels, earrings, a clutch, and even a blazer for your fella.

The perfect place for homecoming, prom, holiday celebrating, NYE, weddings, baby or bridal shower, family photos, pageants, the list is endless!

Shop at 129 E. 13800 S. Suite A8 in Draper and follow along on IG: @theshowroomsaltlakecity