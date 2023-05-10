Salt Lake City (Good Things Utah) – Need a good spring outfit or Mother’s Day gift? Juniper Market is the place for you. Whitney Coburn, the founder of Juniper Market, collaborates with small businesses to bring them all together in one place to make a one-stop shopping trip of your dreams.

While picking out the perfect accessory for your spring look or grabbing a gift for your loved ones, you are also supporting local businesses where you will find unique pieces carefully crafted for you.

Hop over to Juniper Market this Saturday, May 13th, at Station Park in Farmington from 12 – 8 p.m. Or find them at Mountain View Village in Riverton from 12 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20th.

If neither date works for you, don’t worry. There will be plenty more markets throughout the summer. Head to their social media page @junipermarketutah for more information on their summer market schedule.