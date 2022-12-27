- On Good Things Utah this morning – In a relationship, especially one that’s long-term, arguments are inevitable. It’s normal to get into little tiffs about whose turn it is to unload the dishwasher or take out the trash. Where arguing becomes a problem, however, is when you keep fighting about the same thing. If you’re not getting along with someone you love and you want to know how to be happy, there’s a simple (yet powerful) question you can ask that promises to end pretty much any argument. The thing is, this question isn’t for everyone. Some people just aren’t ready for a tool so powerful. Let me explain first and then I’ll give you the question. Here’s the truth about the one question that’ll end just about every argument, for good. Every person here on earth has the potential to serve as your master teacher. Sometimes they will teach you things you value and want to know. Maybe it’s a skill that will become your career or hobby and in the process, become a big part of your identity. Maybe it’s a family member or a partner who taught you beautiful things like unconditional love, acceptance, or forgiveness. However, sometimes your master teacher comes to teach you something else. They come to teach you the stuff you might not have wanted to learn. Maybe it’s the ex who cheated on you and abandoned you. Maybe it’s the co-worker or boss who drives you crazy. Maybe it’s even your current partner who knows very well how to trigger your buttons.
- While it may seem you can’t get away or escape certain lessons you need, I would suggest that instead of avoiding lessons, it would be a great idea to actually consider asking yourself what the lesson is you’re supposed to get. That’s right. One of the absolute best questions you can ask yourself is “what, exactly, is the lesson here?” That question will literally change your life if you ask it consistently and often enough. Here’s why: Once you reveal a wound, you can deal with it and eventually heal it. The result is that we usually take on those same wounds over time and the purpose of our journeys here is to discover and heal those wounds for good. Either they become just as critical — or wounded — as the parent they’ve “molded” themselves after, or they have so much pain, they become the exact opposite.
- So now that I have thoroughly prepared you to wield such a powerful question that will lead you to tremendous personal growth, here it is: “What was my role in that?” To hear more about this Hot Topics, tune in today for a fun Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah.
The one sentence that can stop an argument in it’s tracks
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now