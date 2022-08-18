- On Good Things Utah this morning – The man who was named the world’s oldest practicing doctor last year by Guinness World Records has hit another milestone becoming a centenarian! Dr. Howard Tucker, a neurologist, has been working in medicine for 75 years, and celebrated his 100th birthday on July 10. Opening up to TODAY in an interview published last week, the Ohio man credited his long life, in part, to his passion for his career. “I look upon retirement as the enemy of longevity,” Tucker explained. “I think that to retire, one can face potential shriveling up and ending in a nursing home. It’s fun staying alive and working… It’s delightful work. Every day I learn something new.” While he recently stopped seeing patients, Tucker continues to teach medical residents at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, the outlet reported. (St. Vincent Charity Medical Center did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)
- Plus, when we want to become more physically fit, we work our bodies, sometimes concentrating on specific muscles, such as our biceps or quads. We can do the same with our mental fitness. One author says: ‘In my 25-plus years of research as a psychologist, I’ve found that there are five main mental muscles that all work together to help us increase our emotional intelligence, respond to situations with more resilience, build stronger interpersonal relationships, and thrive in all parts of life. While a good amount of successful people have already mastered these muscles, most people aren’t there yet.’
- Accountability
- You’d be surprised at how many people incorrectly think they’ve already mastered this one. Personal accountability doesn’t have to do with everyday actions like showing up for work or taking your kids to baseball practice on time.
- Helpful beliefs
- Most of us think that our beliefs are truths. But they are actually a set of assumptions, which means that we can experiment with them. We can probe them, challenge them and try to think of new ones.
- Self-assessment
- Can you accurately self-assess your internal state? This is the running commentary in your head, the moods and emotions you feel, and the physical sensations you have, like a knot in your stomach. Let’s say you’re in a really bad mood. That’s vague. But if you have strong self-assessment muscles, you can say that you’re experiencing a combination of disappointment, anger and anxiety and a pounding headache.
- And there is absolutely nothing wrong with being single! If you are not looking for love, and you are satisfied with focusing on your friends and family, yourself and your career, more power to you. But for many people out there, being single is not something they are married to. Yet despite their best efforts to change their relationship status, it can be brutal out there. Last month, Jimmy Fallon tweeted out asking viewers to share their funny, weird or embarrassing reasons for being single, and boy, did they deliver. We’ve gathered some of their best responses. These will absolutely make you laugh this morning!
- At the end of the show – More themed amusement parks are on the way. Theme parks around the world are going hard after creating theme areas based on ubiquitous film franchises. Disney World has expanded the footprint of its Marvel heroes. Universal Studios has its Harry Potter theme area, as well as an expanding Jurassic World area. So, it only makes sense that we’re getting even more theme parks like this. Naturally, the next in line is … Jumanji? Chessington World of Adventures in the UK has announced it will open the World of Jumanji in the spring of 2023. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.