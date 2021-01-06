The Old Navy jumpsuit that’s become the ‘uniform of the pandemic’

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It has the honor of being called the uniform of the pandemic and it comes in a variety of colors. Old Navy says it’s selling out of a jumpsuit that looks a lot like a onesie and shoppers say it will go from your Zoom call to the couch with ease! We’ll tell you why people love it so much.
- Plus, the Grammy’s announcing that their scheduled show in January will now be postponed until March. With COVID-19 cases spiking in LA County, organizers say they’ve decided putting off the awards and entertainment show until spring. And will Kanye West be there? The rapper and Kim Kardashian West are reportedly separated and seeking counseling. We have the very latest details on the late breaking celebrity news.
- And did your husband let himself go during quarantine? Should you say something? We tackle a touchy topic that a blogger just brought up online.
- And at the end of the show, are your hands always cold? Surae says many people are warming up to a brand new invention that just might help! We’ll show you how it works. Hope you join us for a busy Wednesday morning on GTU.