- On Good Things Utah this morning – There are apparently scientific reasons you should date a guy with a beard! Beards have a storied history of showing a macho man. First off, beards go way back as having prestige and power. From the dawn of time, a man’s beard was a symbol of his honor, sexual virility, and social status as a man. In the Middle Ages, just touching another man’s beard was offensive and grounds for a duel. Otto the Great swore by his beard saying anything serious. Alexander the Great decreed that soldiers could not have beards for fear that they would be yanked on in battle. For the ancient Greeks, a beard indicated maturity. For the early Egyptians, the beard became a symbol of kingship, placing the pharaoh among the deities. And it was the Vikings who really perfected the art of man-scaping by plaiting, forking, or trimming and nick-naming their face fuzz. So really, beards are rocked by Greek gods, rock stars, and royalty … Send this to a guy with a beard immediately!
- Plus, gaslighting is Merriam-Webster’s official word of 2022. The dictionary’s site saw an increase of 1,740 percent in searches for the term compared to last year. What’s interesting is that gaslighting is the first chosen word of the year that wasn’t associated with a single event that drove any significant spikes. Gaslighting — “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage,” per Merriam-Webster — is a term you hear thrown around often, but not many people fully understand what it means or the context in which it’s used. This happens a lot in pop culture — especially on shows like “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.” For example, on Katie Thurston’s season, she accused leading contender Greg Grippo of gaslighting her in their final conversation together. Celebrities tend to throw the term out pretty often, too. In another example, Kanye West wrote in an Instagram comment, “There’s multiple attempts to gas light me,” regarding custody disagreements with ex Kim Kardashian. In August of last year, “gaslighting” was searched on Google over one million times, and if you look at TikTok — or any other social media platform — it’s likely you’ll find the comments sections flooded with people using the term loosely.
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
