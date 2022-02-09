The official trailer to Lightyear is out and how Galentine’s Day became a real holiday

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Disney/Pixar has released the official trailer to “Lightyear,” the animated action movie origin story behind the action figure Buzz Lightyear, who was voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story films. Chris Evans voices “the real” Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger on a dangerous intergalactic mission. The trailer shows the character launched into deep space, where he runs afoul of a “massive robot” that Toy Story fans will recognize as the inspiration for Evil Emperor Zurg, as well as his robotic minions.
- Plus, if you love all things Valentine’s Day, you’ll be beyond excited to know that in some places in this world, not only is February 14 special, but the entire week ahead is dedicated to romantic displays and expressions of affection. The romantics of India, Nepal and Bangladesh, for example, celebrate seven days of love known as Valentine Week. Deena tells us how to start celebrating today!
- And TV show “Parks and Recreation” created the famous holiday but they didn’t expect it to take off. A 2010 episode of the hit sitcom “Parks and Recreation” featured Leslie, an artsy type, who invented a way to celebrate something valuable that hasn’t been officially celebrated before — the joys of female friendship. Leslie called the festival Galentine’s Day, a festival celebrated on Feb. 13, the eve of Valentine’s Day. And on this special day, she decided to celebrate the platonic love that exists among ladyfriends. “Every Feb. 13, my ladyfriends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” said Leslie, according to Bustle.
- At the end of the show – Is it time to change your passwords? Experts have warned against using certain common passwords on apps as they increase the chances of being hacked, a new report found. The study conducted by card payments company Dojo found that many people tend to recycle similar passwords. The study looked at 100,000 breached passwords from the UK’s National Cyber Security Center and then grouped them into more than 30 categories, from animals to star signs. The research yielded some interesting commonalities: Most people tend to use variations of the same password, with a slightly different number or character. Nicea tells us what passwords it’s time to delete! We dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.