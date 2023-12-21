Don’t miss this powerful and epic tale of action, love, faith, and courage. In theaters now.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – 400 A.D., in a forgotten time of Ancient America, a lone Hebraic fugitive must preserve the history of his fallen nation while being hunted by a ruthless tyrant. But rescuing the King’s abused mistress could awaken a warrior’s past.

Scored by two-time Emmy Award-winning composer, Trevor Morris (VIKINGS, IMMORTALS), THE OATH is an uplifting tale of faith, honor, virtue, and life after death underscored by the universal message of freedom.

Written and Directed by: Darin Scott

Genre: Historical, Action-Adventure, Romance

Cast: Darin Scott, Billy Zane, Nora Dale, Eugene Brave Rock, Karina Lombard, Wase Chief.

Rating: PG-13

Learn more about the movie at OathMovie.com.