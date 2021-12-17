“The Nutcraker and the Mouse Queen”

Serena Webb and Karyn Andrasko, the creators and directors of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen” joined us in studio to tell us all about their show running December 21st – 23 rd.

We get a stunning snippet of the original choreography where Marie and The Nutcracker meet for the first time by dancers Melanie Ewell (principle dancer and co-artistic director) and Bennett Christensen (principle dancer).

Body Logic Dance is a company based out of Midvale, Utah. The company consists of an Academy of Dance and a professional non-profit dance company. The Academy is a non-competitive co-ed dance school. Body Logic has been open for seven years and the professional company is proudly in its 12th season.

The Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen is a new creative adaptation is from the original story from “The Nutcracker,” by E.T.A. Hoffman. The new story has similarities to the very popular versions of the original renditions told before. However, this one is filled with twists, from the costumes to the music, and the characters! There is something new and familiar for the viewer throughout the entirety of the show.

To check out information for next year’s Nutcracker Auditions or to register for the upcoming Winter/Spring season with the Academy, check out our website at bodylogicdance.com. All new students can try a week of classes for their age and level for FREE!

“The Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen” tickets are available at saltlakecountyarts.org use Promo Code: JINGLE to get $5 off! A Prize will be given to the audience member in their best steampunk outfit! This program is appropriate for all ages. The Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen: December 21-23, 2021 7:30 PM at The Midvalley Performing Arts Center 2525 Taylorsville Blvd, Taylorsville, UT 84129