Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Step into the enchanting world of Ballet West’s The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday tradition that welcomes seasoned admirers and first-timers.
This year, the magic unfolds as Ballet West receives its fourth invitation to grace The Kennedy Center, an honor held by only 15 companies since 1973. Following a triumphant 2022, with over 42,000 attendees captivated, the festive journey continues in Washington, D.C. I also saw Ogden and Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Capitol Theatre from Dec. 8–27.
Tickets are now available starting at $36; invite everyone to partake in this Christmas season celebration, blending tradition and joyous entertainment. Artistic Director Sklute guarantees an enchanting experience with Tchaikovsky’s live melodies and whimsical ad-libs.
Whether you’re a Nutcracker aficionado or a debut attendee, this performance is a must, bringing laughter, joy, and a sprinkle of holiday magic. Secure your seats at balletwest.org, and let the The Nutcracker jolly begin!
Sponsored by Ballet West.